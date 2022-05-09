Ayushmann Khurrana elated over response to 'Anek' trailer: 'I couldn’t be happier'

Ayushmann Khurrana is absolutely stoked about the way audiences have reacted to the trailer of his upcoming film 'Anek', that releases on May 27.

Ayushmann says, “When we set out to make 'Anek', Anubhav sir was very clear that he wants to make an engaging story that would also make people ponder about our identity as Indians. We are so diverse, different and unique as Indians but do we celebrate that and make it our strength? 'Anek' intends to pointedly ask and hopefully answer that question which is why this film is so special to me.”

Ayushmann has always been lauded for his brave script choices that always trigger a national conversation about inclusivity. He adds, “I have always hunted for clutter-breaking content and 'Anek' rests at the top of the pile for me. I’m delighted with the response to the trailer of 'Anek'. It has struck a chord in the hearts of Indians and I couldn’t be happier. The fact that people pan India are voicing the need for unity and inclusivity after watching the trailer of 'Anek' is enough validation for me as an artiste.”

The actor has a stellar line up of films in 2022. Apart from 'Anek', he also has Anubhuti Kashyap’s 'Doctor G' and film-maker Aanand L Rai’s 'Action Hero' being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:19 AM IST