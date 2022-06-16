Ayan Mukerji spills the beans on 'Brahmastra' 2 and 3: 'Sequels will introduce new characters'

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' was officially shared by the makers on June 15. The intriguing trailer has created quite a buzz on social media platforms.

The first film of the planned fantasy trilogy, 'Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva', will be released on September 9 in theatres.

In a recent interview with Times of India, director Ayan Mukerji opened up about the prospects of the second and third part of the franchise.

Ayan said that after the release of 'Brahmastra', they will 'plan the shooting of the second and third parts'. He also stated that the trilogy "will tell the same story," but that each film "would introduce new characters" and add various perspectives to the overall narrative.

Talking about the long process of the filming of 'Brahmastra' and how Ranbir was involved, Ayan revealed that when he started the prep for the film, Ranbir was offered 'Sanju'.

He added that the actor was supposed to start prep with Ayan for 'Brahmastra' but he chose to start 'Sanju' first. Ayan also revealed that he was very angry at that time but now he's glad that Ranbir chose to work on 'Sanju' because, a few years later, Sanju was shot, edited and ready for release and his pre-production hadn't even been completed.

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'.