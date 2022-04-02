'Attack' Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham's super-soldier actioner opens with Rs 3.51 crore

The much-anticipated action flick 'Attack', starring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, has opened with a positive start at the box office.

The film, which released on April 1, minted Rs 3.51 crore on its first day.

The collection is only expected to rise over the weekend, given the hype around the concept of a 'super-soldier' in the film.

The film has also received rave reviews from the masses and the makers are banking on the strong word of mouth.

'Attack' is about the story of an Army soldier who realises his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India’s first super-soldier and to stop the rampant terror attacks.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

