Athiya Shetty's boyfriend KL Rahul on arguments with Suniel Shetty: 'He is borderline obsessed...'

Team India cricketer KL Rahul, who is currently the captain for the IPL team Lucknow Supergiants, recently opened up on his equation with girlfriend Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty.

In an interview with Gaurav Kapoor, the batter revealed that Suniel is an ardent cricket fan, and that he actually understands the game very well.

He shared that they do have arguments at times because of the 'Hera Pheri' actor's strong opinions about the game, and even went on to call him 'borderline obsessed' with cricket.

Rahul said that Suniel is very particular about leading a healthy lifestyle and being fit, and that he believes that at 60, he can be equally fit as anybody else.

ALSO READ Doting dad Suniel Shetty slams reports of kids Athiya and Ahan getting married in 2022

He also doesn't shy away from pointing out to the cricketer when he does not seem fit enough or when he does not eat healthy.

Rahul also shared that he appreciates his bond with the Shetty family and that he "likes what is going on his life".

For the uninitiated, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for quite some time now. The 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actress has been often spotted accompanying the batter for cricket matches and cheering for him from the stands.

Last year, Rahul made his first public appearance with Athiya and her family at the screening of Ahan Shetty's film 'Tadap'.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:44 PM IST