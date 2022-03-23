Athiya Shetty turns entrepreneur, invests in India's leading social commerce platform

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty will provide creative and financial backing to one of India's leading social commerce platforms. Athiya will take on the role of the creative director.

There has been an exponential rise of creators-turned-entrepreneurs globally and in India. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is valued at $2.8B, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both started brands in the fashion and beauty space valued at over $1B.

In India, Katrina Kaif has seen the success of Kay Beauty and multiple other celebrities have been large digital brands. There are countless other examples out there of creators, big or small, converting their content into a business rather than just being billboards for other brands.

“I have always expressed myself through fashion, and love being a part of the creator economy. I’d been looking for the right platform through which I could empower others to also begin their journey towards becoming a ‘creator’ and I found that with Stage3. I love the fact that they are building a new paradigm for fashion shopping. There’s such a wealth of untapped potential and Stage3 is leading the way to becoming a conduit of success for the upcoming generation of creators. I’m delighted to be working with them on this,” said Athiya.

The startup recently raised Rs. 20 crores from notable investors.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:07 PM IST