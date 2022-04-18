Athiya Shetty shares unseen photos with boyfriend KL Rahul to wish him on his birthday

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty shared adorable photos with her boyfriend, Indian batsman KL Rahul, to wish him on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Athiya posted a series of photos. In one of the photos, the two can be seen holding hands and smiling cheek-to-cheek.

"anywhere with you, happy birthday," the actress captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, celebrities flooded the comments section with adorable messages. Malavika Mohannan wrote, "Cutest," whereas Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Except another bubble."

On the other hand, Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoticon.

KL Rahul also reacted to her post by commenting "Love you."

Athiya and Rahul were last spotted together at the screening of Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' in December. They were also accompanied by Athiya and Ahan's parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty.

While the couple has never officially spoken about dating each other, they are often seen going on vacations together and dropping cute comments under their Instagram posts.

Athiya has also accompanied KL Rahul for his cricket tournaments and has been spotted cheering for him from the stands.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:37 PM IST