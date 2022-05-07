Athiya Shetty REACTS to reports of moving in with beau KL Rahul

Amid reports of Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Team India cricketer KL Rahul moving in together at a brand new location, the former has finally revealed the truth behind the rumours.

According to a report in Times of India, Athiya revealed that she indeed is moving to a new address. But here's the catch. The actress shared that she is shifting to her new residence with her family and "not with anyone else".

"My family and I will be staying in this brand new home," she said.

Rumour mills have also been abuzz for quite some time now claiming that the actress will tie the knot with her cricketer boyfriend by the end of 2022.

Athiya finally addressed the same and said, "I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to."

A few days ago, Athiya's brother Ahan had also stated that the couple is not even engaged yet, so there is no question of a wedding anytime soon.

Athiya and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for over three years now and they had gone public about their love just about a year ago.

While Athiya is a regular at all the important matches and tournaments of Rahul, the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen attending the screening of Ahan's debut film 'Tadap' last year with the Shetty family.

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to reports, she is all set to play the lead role in ‘Hope Solo’, footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic.

On the other hand, Rahul, at present, is the captain for the team Lucknow Super Giants in IPL.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:09 AM IST