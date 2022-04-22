Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to move in together in an apartment with Rs 10 lakh per month as rent: Report

Bollywood actress and Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty, who is currently dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul, is all set to tie the knot by the end of 2022.

Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple will enter a new chapter of their relationship by moving in together. They have rented a 4BHK apartment at Carter Road in Bandra which costs Rs 10 lakh per month.

The opening batsman has been in a relationship with the actress for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago.

Wedding preparations at the Shetty household are underway.

Athiya has been a regular feature at all LSG games, cheering KL Rahul and his team in the IPL 2022.

Rahul had celebrated his 30th birthday couple of days back and Athiya had shared an emotional post wishing the cricketer. She wrote,” anywhere with you, happy birthday”, accompanied by a few of their photos.

Athiya and Rahul were last spotted together at the screening of Ahan Shetty's 'Tadap' in December. They were also accompanied by Athiya and Ahan's parents, Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty.

While the couple has never officially spoken about dating each other, they are often seen going on vacations together and dropping cute comments under their Instagram posts.

Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in the 2015 romantic action film ‘Hero’ alongside Sooraj Pancholi, directed by Nikhil Advani and based on co-producer Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster of the same name. She was nominated for a Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.

After a two-year break, Shetty starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ileana D'Cruz in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy ‘Mubarakan’.

Athiya was last seen in the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to reports, she is all set to play the lead role in ‘Hope Solo’, footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:19 AM IST