Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares heartfelt note after receiving praise for her upcoming web series 'Faadu'

Ashwiny shared a heartfelt note and thanked her well-wishers who lauded the glimpses of 'Faadu'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
First with 'BreakPoint' and now 'Faadu', Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a busy director with her back-to-back spree of working schedules.

As a short glimpse of her upcoming web series, 'Faadu' was showcased at an event, which went on to create a whole new buzz in the town for its intense poetic love story between two contrasting characters, the director is constantly receiving an overwhelming response from the masses.

Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note and thanked her well-wishers who lauded the glimpses of 'Faadu'.

"We just shared a snippet of our soon-to-be-released passionate work #Faadu on #sonyliv But the unexpected love, oneness and encouragement from known, unknown well wishers who messaged me, @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal, @saumyajoshiofficial my Faadu team & creative, business partners at @sonylivindia @spnstudionext has been heartening. It just wants me work harder and evolve as a storyteller. Thank-you & Gratitude," she captioned her post.

The director has wrapped up 'Faadu' and also shared a picture with the cast Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

