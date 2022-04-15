Asha Bhosle's son Anand hospitalised in Dubai after falling down due to dizziness: Report

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle is reportedly not in good health.

He was recently rushed to a hospital in Dubai after he suddenly fell on the ground due to dizziness, according to a report in ETimes.

Anand even received a few injuries. Reportedly, the incident took place a few days ago and investigations for the same are currently in progress.

Anand was first admitted to the ICU, but he is now in a room as he recovers.

The report further stated that every family member of Mangeshkars and Bhosles is still calling up Dubai almost every day and inquiring about Anand's health status.

Asha Bhosle was in Dubai when the unfortunate episode happened and she has decided to stay back.

Meanwhile, the Mangeshkar family is still recovering from the loss of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She passed away earlier this year. She had tested positive for COVID-19 and her condition deteriorated in February 2022, leading to multiple organs failure. She breathed her last on February 6.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:55 PM IST