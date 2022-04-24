e-Paper Get App
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Asha Bhosle sings 'Aayega Aanewala' as she remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar - watch video

Asha Bhosle remembered Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday at the first 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award' function in Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle remembered her sister Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday at the first 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award' function in Mumbai.

This is the first award instituted in memory of the late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the melody queen of India, who passed away in Mumbai on February 6, at the age of 92.

Present on the occasion were almost the entire Mangeshkar clan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Minister Subhash Desai among others. The PM was also conferred with the award.

According to a video shared by ANI on Twitter, Asha Bhosle recalls the memories of Lata Mangeshkar. She also sings a few lines of the song 'Aayega Aanewala' from the film 'Mahal', starring Madhubala and Ashok Kumar.

Take a look at the video here:

Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:18 PM IST