Arjun Rampal starts work on his next action entertainer with Vidyut Jammwal

The actor, who is enjoying this exciting phase in his career, is now all set to start work on this action film scheduled to go on floors in July

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 03:01 PM IST
It looks like a crazy busy year for Arjun Rampal who recently made an impact with ‘Dhaakad’ and also garnered rave reviews for his series ‘London Files’.

The actor, who is enjoying this exciting phase in his career, is now all set to start work on this action film scheduled to go on floors in July.

The yet-untitled film, directed by Aditya Datt, is a commercial action entertainer with a gritty storyline and will be shot extensively in Poland.

While details are under wraps at the moment, Arjun Rampal will reportedly play the antagonist who goes up against Vidyut Jammwal in the film.

The actor is said to have started intensive prep for the film and spends hours training for the heavy-duty action in store.

From 'Om Shanti Om’s Mukesh Mehra, 'Ra.One' to the recent Rudraveer in 'Dhaakad', Arjun Rampal has essayed iconic anti-heroes through the course of his career.

It’s no surprise that the makers of this action entertainer roped him for this author-backed role.

Arjun Rampal will also be in Abbas Mastan’s ‘Penthouse’, the period war drama ‘Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ and Applause Entertainment’s ‘The Rapist’.

