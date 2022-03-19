Arjun Kapoor's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' clocks 1 year; actor says 'It took me to really dark places'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor delivered a career-defining performance in Dibakar Banerjee’s 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (SAPF). He was unanimously lauded for transforming himself into a Haryanvi cop named Pinky and was called a revelation by media.

On the first anniversary of the gritty thriller, Arjun reveals that he channeled all the negative emotions of his life to produce a remarkable acting piece for posterity.

﻿Arjun reveals, “'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' took me to really dark places in my heart and though it was extremely uncomfortable for me, it made me deliver a performance that people have called my career best. So, I guess it was worth channeling all the negative thoughts and emotions and converting them into something so positive for my career.”

ALSO READ Arjun Kapoor dedicates THIS song to girlfriend Malaika Arora on Valentine's Day

He adds, “I have to thank Dibakar Banerjee for being my guide through the process, breaking me down and enabling me to shed my inhibitions to become Pinky on screen.”

Arjun took diction classes for two months before shooting the film. He says, “I enjoy learning something new in every film and SAPF made me learn a dialect that I had never spoken on screen. Playing a Haryanvi cop was novel for me because I’m a city kid, born and raised in Mumbai. So, I had to work hard to pick up the dialect and worked on it for a good two months because I wanted to perfect it before I delivered the first shot.”

Arjun feels a new phase of his acting career began with SAPF. He says, “If I had to describe the impact of SAPF, I would say that my career should be viewed in two phases, pre-SAPF and post-SAPF. I’m unafraid to take up new challenges now and want to get out of my comfort zone. 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer' are choices that I credit SAPF for. It has made me a better actor and I intend to show that to the world going forward.”

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 02:09 PM IST