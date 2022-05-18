Arjun Kapoor REACTS to reports of his intimate winter wedding with Malaika Arora - here's what he said

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently reacted to his marriage rumours with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Hours after it was reported that Arjun and Malaika are heading for a winter wedding this year, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do (sic)."

Also, a source close to the couple informed India Today that Malaika and Arjun haven’t taken any call on any date yet. They are madly in love and the next big step for them would definitely be a wedding. But they haven’t locked up on a date yet.

It was earlier reported that Malaika and Arjun both love winter and so they have decided to finalise their wedding date in November or December. It was also said that it will be an intimate wedding.

A BollywoodLife report also mentioned that the couple will host a party post registering their wedding.

A few days ago, Malaika had said that the couple has been planning to take their relationship to the next level for quite some time now. "We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we are damn serious too," she had said.

For the unversed, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They have a son named Arhaan. However, after 18 years of togetherness, the couple announced their separation, and in 2017, they were officially granted divorce.

Arjun, on the other hand, had once reportedly said that he will get married only after his sister Anshula Kapoor takes the plunge.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 06:30 PM IST