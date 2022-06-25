e-Paper Get App

Arjun Kapoor Birthday Special: Photos of the 'Gunday' actor with girlfriend Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika have been dating since 2016.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
article-image

Arjun Kapoor, born on June 26, 1985, is a Bollywood actor and is known for his witty nature. Paps and journalists are often found waiting for interviews and pictures with Arjun as his fans are eager to see him with his belle Malaika Arora.

He is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor and half-brother of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor through Boney's marriage with the late Sridevi. He is famous for the crime-drama 'Gunday' and for the romantic comedies '2 States' and 'Ki and Ka'.

Arjun has been in a relationship with actress Malaika Arora since 2016. And ever since, the two have been setting relationship goals, be it with their social media PDA or with their interviews about each other.

Here are some of the cutest moments of the couple together:

