Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar's 'The Lady Killer' goes on floors in Manali

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘The Lady Killer’, directed by Ajay Bahl, flagged off the first leg of its shoot.

The lead stars travelled together for the shoot as the film went on floors today with the mahurat shoot in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

The suspense drama takes audiences through the story of a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance.

Laced with thrilling twists and nerve-racking suspense, ‘The Lady Killer’, promises to be a delicious blend of unpredictability and entertainment.

'The Lady Killer' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. The Ajay Bahl directorial is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media and Entertainment.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:32 PM IST