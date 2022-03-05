'Are you so dumb': Sonakshi Sinha finally reacts to viral wedding picture with Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has broken her silence on a picture of hers and ‘Dabangg’ co-star Salman Khan’s alleged wedding that went viral a couple of days ago.

In the picture shared across social media, Sonakshi can be seen decked up in a bridal avatar with vermillion on her forehead and saree as her outfit. She and Salman can be seen exchanging rings in the frame.

Reacting to the picture, Sonakshi commented, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture."

Back in January, the actress who knows how to 'khamosh' marriage questions with her witty responses, replied to one during an 'Ask me a question' session on Instagram.

A user asked "Mam everyone is getting married when will u get married?"

To this she replied with a sarcastic expression, stating, "Everyone is also getting COVID? Should I get that too??"

On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Double XL' with Huma Qureshi and 'Kakuda' with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

'Double XL' talks about body positivity and women championing each other. Both the actors have themselves faced fat-shaming during their journey in the film industry. Starring two leading ladies, Huma and Sonakshi are not going to hide their curves.

The upcoming social comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani.

On the other hand, 'Kakuda' is a horror-comedy and marks the Hindi directorial debut of Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - 'Classmates', 'Mauli' and 'Faster Fene'.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies, 'Kakuda' is written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:13 AM IST