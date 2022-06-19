Anushka Sharma starts filming for 'Chakda 'Xpress' after family vacation - watch video

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday started shooting for her next feature film "Chakda 'Xpress", a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, "Chakda Xpress" will be directed by Prosit Roy.

The actor announced the commencement of the shoot on Instagran.

"Back to where I belong... #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1," Anushka wrote alongside a clip and two photographs from the sets of the movie.

According to the makers, "Chakda Xpress" traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India".

The film will stream on Netflix.

Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie "Zero". The actor has since produced acclaimed Prime Video series "Pataal Lok", Netflix film "Bulbbul" and series "Mai: A Mother's Rage."

