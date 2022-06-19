e-Paper Get App

Anushka Sharma starts filming for 'Chakda 'Xpress' after family vacation - watch video

Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, "Chakda Xpress" will be directed by Prosit Roy

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Sunday started shooting for her next feature film "Chakda 'Xpress", a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, "Chakda Xpress" will be directed by Prosit Roy.

The actor announced the commencement of the shoot on Instagran.

"Back to where I belong... #ChakdaXpress #ShootBegins #ChakdaXpressDay1," Anushka wrote alongside a clip and two photographs from the sets of the movie.

According to the makers, "Chakda Xpress" traces Jhulan Goswami's journey as she "moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India".

The film will stream on Netflix.

Anushka's last acting gig was 2018's Shah Rukh Khan-led movie "Zero". The actor has since produced acclaimed Prime Video series "Pataal Lok", Netflix film "Bulbbul" and series "Mai: A Mother's Rage."

Read Also
Watch: Anushka Sharma cycles in orange swimsuit with baby Vamika
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodAnushka Sharma starts filming for 'Chakda 'Xpress' after family vacation - watch video

RECENT STORIES

5Th T20: Rain delays start of series decider between India and SA

5Th T20: Rain delays start of series decider between India and SA

5th T20: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj opt to field against India in decider

5th T20: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj opt to field against India in decider

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi launches historic torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad

Watch Video: PM Narendra Modi launches historic torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad

India gives e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan following deadly terror attack on...

India gives e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan following deadly terror attack on...

Kabul Gurudwara attack: Last rites for Sikh man killed in blast to be performed in Delhi tomorrow

Kabul Gurudwara attack: Last rites for Sikh man killed in blast to be performed in Delhi tomorrow