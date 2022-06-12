Anushka Sharma is a breath of fresh air in orange swimsuit; her latest photos are proof

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her exotic beach vacation with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

On Sunday, she took to her official Instagram handle to drop some stunning pictures of herself from the beachside. In the photos, she can be seen posing in a bright orange swimsuit with an orange cape over it.

She paired it along with a hat and minimal jewellery.

The actress also shared that she herself clicked the pictures.

"The result of taking your own photos," she captioned the photos.

While neither Anushka nor Virat have revealed the location of their beach vacation, the former has been sharing pictures from the holidday every now and then.

Earlier, she gave her fans a glimpse of her "healthy breakfast" by the beach. She also shared a photo of their daughter Vamika's carrier attached to a bicycle. "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond, my life," she wrote.

Anushka and Virat welcomed Vamika, their first-born, in January 2021. The couple secretly got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by their close family and friends in December 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.

Read Also Watch Video: Virat Kohli posts footage of candid moments with wife Anushka Sharma