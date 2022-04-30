Anushka Sharma Birthday Special: Doting mom moments of the 'Chakda Xpress' star

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to ring in her 34th birthday on Sunday.

Born on May 1, 1988, Anushka had her first modelling assignment for fashion designer Wendell Rodricks in 2007 and later moved to Mumbai to pursue a full-time career as a model.

She made her acting debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the highly successful romantic film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' (2008) and cemented her place in the industry with films like 'Band Baaja Baaraat' (2010) and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' (2012).

Over the years, Anushka has been a recepient of several awards and accolades. She has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 since 2012 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2018.

Besides her work in Bollywood, Anushka's personal life has also made headlines time and again. After dating cricketer Virat Kohli for several years, the actress tied the knot with him, in what can be called a fairytale wedding, on December 11, 2017.

Time and again, Anushka has been on the receiving end of severe backlash due to Virat's performance on the pitch. She has been blamed for the batter's poor form, so much so that the former Team India skipper had to once release an official statement slamming trolls for targetting his ladylove.

Anushka and Virat were blessed with their first child -- a baby girl -- on January 11, 2021. They named her Vamika. Though the couple has refrained from showing their daughter's face to the world yet, they often share pictures of them spending some quality time with her.

On Anushka's birthday, here are some photos which prove that the actress is one doting mom to her baby girl Vamika:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:54 PM IST