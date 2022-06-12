Anusha Dandekar turns up the heat as she flaunts her curves in skimpy bikini - see photos

Model and entrepreneur Anusha Dandekar is an active social media user and keeps updating her fans with stunning posts. She often shares glimpses of her life on social media through photos and videos.

On Sunday, Anusha raised the temperatures when she posted a photo in a skimpy bikini on Instagram.

The VJ shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen in a beige bikini. She flaunted her toned body in the photos and completed her look with a pink cape.

In some pictures, Anusha is also seen using a landline phone as a prop during the photo shoot.

"I miss landline conversations," she captioned her post.

A few months back, Anusha was hitting the headlines due to her breakup with former boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Anusha and Karan decided to part ways last year, and soon after their break up, the issue became a major topic of discussion on social media.

Anusha made her acting debut in 2003 with “Mumbai Matinee” and was later seen in films like “Viruddh” and “Delhi Belly”.

On the work front, Anusha has hosted several shows for MTV, including 'House of Style', 'Teen Diva' and 'Love School'.