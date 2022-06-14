Anupam Kher shares special birthday wish for wife Kirron; wants son Sikandar to get married soon

Senior Bollywood actress Kirron Kher turns 70 today. Born on June 14, 1952, Kirron was previously married to Gautam Berry. She later married veteran actor Anupam Kher. She has two kids from her first marriage - Sikandar Kher and Tara Alisha Berry.

On the occasion of her birthday, husband Anupam penned a heartfelt note stating, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy and peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon. Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter.”

Kirron made her film debut in 1983 in the Punjabi feature film 'Aasra Pyar Da', After this, she took a hiatus from films until 1996. Between 1983 and 1996, she appeared in one film, 'Pestonjee' (1987), in which she acted in a small role alongside Anupam Kher.

Her return to acting came in the mid-1990s, through theatre, with the play 'Saalgirah', written by playwright Javed Siddiqui and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. Her comeback film was by Shyam Benegal, 'Sardari Begum' (1996), which won her the Special Jury Award at the 1997 National Film Awards.

Over the years, she came to be known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films as she played a number of motherly roles in films like 'Devdas', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hum Tum', 'Dostana', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kurbaan', 'Om Shanti Om', and others.

Last year, Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently on her road to recovery.