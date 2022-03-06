Anupam Kher Birthday Special: Funniest videos of the veteran actor with his mom Dulari

Senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is all set to turn 67 on Monday.

Born on March 7, 1955, in a Kashmiri Pandit family in Shimla, Kher has been a part of the Indian film industry for almost four decades now. He has appeared in over 500 films predominantly in the Hindi language, and many plays.

In 1984, a 29-year-old Kher made his acting debut in Bollywood, with the Mahesh Bhatt direcotial 'Saaransh', in which he portrayed a 65-year-old man who loses his son. Though the film received a mild response at the box office, Kher's performance earned him widespread praise. He even won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the role.

In the years that followed, Kher was mostly seen essaying fatherly roles in films, and soon he came to be known as the 'coolest dad' in Bollywood. He had once shared that he was never afraid of being stereotyped to play one particular role, as he made sure that each fatherly character that he played on screen was different from the others.

Kher has won two National Awards for his films 'Daddy' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara'. He has previously served as the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and the National School of Drama in India.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution in the field of cinema and arts.

Kher will be next seen in 'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film is an exodus drama, highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits during the mass genocide of Hindus in the region.

On the personal front, Anupam Kher married actress Kirron Kher in 1985. He is also very close to his mother Dulari, and often keeps sharing videos with her on his social media handles. His videos with his mom are a hit on the internet and netizens love the mother-son duo's banter in the clips that the actor shares.

Here are some of the funniest videos of Anupam Kher with his beloved mother Dulari:

