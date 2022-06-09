e-Paper Get App

Anil Kapoor wishes Sonam a happy birthday with throwback photos, pens heartfelt note

Sonam is expecting her first child this fall.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
Anil Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor |

Bollywood diva and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates her 37th birthday on Thursday, on the occasion, her father Actor Anil Kapoor poured in wishes for her with some throwback pictures and gave her parenthood lessons as the actor is expecting her first baby soon.

"Dear @sonamkapoor, If there's anything that makes up for not being able to celebrate your birthday with you this year, it's the anticipation that the next time we see you, we'll be that much closer to holding our grandchild in our arms!" the actor captioned.

As the 'Raanjhana' actor is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and is going to enter parenthood soon, Anil Kapoor gave her daughter some parenting lessons.

"Parenthood is a see-saw between being happy for your children as they create their own lives and being sad that they're not always around you anymore....you'll see for yourself soon enough! Happy birthday my darling girl! We can't wait to see you, Anand and our little prince(ss) soon!", Anil Kapoor added.

Read Also
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor stuns in latest photoshoot as she turns muse for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
article-image

In one of the throwback pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen having fun with Sonam at a party, and in another post, the actor is seen with her younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor at a school event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

Read Also
Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Stunning pregnancy looks of the 'Neerja' actress
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodAnil Kapoor wishes Sonam a happy birthday with throwback photos, pens heartfelt note

RECENT STORIES

Hot US golfer Paige Spiranac takes a dig at legend Phil Mickelson for signing up for Saudi...

Hot US golfer Paige Spiranac takes a dig at legend Phil Mickelson for signing up for Saudi...

India considers curbing fridge imports to boost local industry: Report

India considers curbing fridge imports to boost local industry: Report

Hyderabad Gang-Rape: Police will push for 'maximum punishment,' want 5 minors to be tried as adults

Hyderabad Gang-Rape: Police will push for 'maximum punishment,' want 5 minors to be tried as adults

Prophet remark row: Ajit Doval promises Iran action will be taken against offenders

Prophet remark row: Ajit Doval promises Iran action will be taken against offenders

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai seal semifinal spot, bowl out Uttarakhand for 69

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai seal semifinal spot, bowl out Uttarakhand for 69