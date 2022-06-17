Anil Kapoor recalls working with Saroj Khan in 'Taal': 'She has a very special place in my heart'

The cast of ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ will grace the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors’ this weekend.

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and the epitome of grace and beauty Neetu Kapoor will have a gala time together in the exciting episode packed with several memorable moments.

Superstar Anil Kapoor reminisced about his shooting days with late Sridevi and gave a peak into his experience of being choreographed by the greatest Bollywood choreographer late Saroj Khan in ‘Taal’.

Talking about her, he said, “I have worked with a lot of artists, but Saroj ji has a very special place in my heart. Nobody has choreographed me the way she had.”

Karan Kundrra, the host of the show, also talked about his time working with Anil Kapoor. He said, “Anil Sir once told me that the one-shot you give in front of the camera is what defines you. Till date I have followed his advice every time I face the camera.”

Varun Dhawan also grooved with contestant Geet Kaur Bagga’s mother on his and Nora’s hit song ‘Garmi’. He also gave a special performance with Kiara on the film’s newly released song, ‘Rang Saari’. Varun also poked fun at the host Karan, by pulling his leg and teasing him about his lady love Tejasswi Prakash.