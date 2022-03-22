Anil Kapoor kick-starts shooting for son-in-law Karan Boolani's directorial alongside Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood’s ‘jhakaas’ actor Anil Kapoor kick-started shooting for his son-in-law, Karan Boolani’s directorial, alongside versatile actress Bhumi Pednekar.

A source tells The Free Press Journal that the duo has been filming at Pathways World School, Gurugram.

The film is bankrolled by none other than Anil’s daughter and Karan’s wife Rhea Kapoor.

Karan is a director and producer with nearly 500 commercials to his name. He has also assisted in films like 'Aisha', produced by Rhea and starring Sonam, and Karan Johar’s production 'Wake Up Sid'.

Karan has also reportedly worked with Anil Kapoor for the series '24', where he was one of the directors.

However, his feature-length documentary film 'That Healing Feeling' bought him under the spotlight as a documentary filmmaker.

At the age of 27, Karan became the youngest member on the executive board of the Indian Documentary Producers Association.

His short feature, 'La fourchette', won the best film at the New York Short Film festival.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Animal' scheduled to hit screens on Dussehra 2022.

He also has major projects such as Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Besides that, he will feature in 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone, 'The Night Manager' Hindi remake, and will share screen space with son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor for Netflix's film 'Thar'.

Meanwhile Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s 'Bheed', Ajay Bahl’s 'The Ladykiller', Shashank Khaitan’s 'Govinda Naam Mera', Akshay Kumar starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra’s 'Afwaa' and Gauri Khan produced 'Bhakshak'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:03 AM IST