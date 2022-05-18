Anil Kapoor inducted into Disney universe? Actor's photo with 'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner goes viral

There’s great anticipation to watch Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor on the big screen after over two years.

While 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is just around the corner and fans can’t wait to watch their all-time favourite star in action on June 24, we have some more great news for his fans.

From what we hear, the actor will soon be a part of the Disney universe.

A source revealed, “Disney International has chosen Anil Kapoor to represent India in an exciting upcoming series featuring Jeremy Renner of 'Avengers' and 'Hurt Locker' fame. He will soon be inducted into the Disney universe.”

Marvel star Jeremy Renner on Tuesday let his Indian fans know that he is in the country as he shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen playing cricket with children.

The 51-year-old actor shared the picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

"What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet!" he captioned the photograph.

It is currently unclear if Renner is in the country on a personal tour or professional visit. It is also unknown if this is his first visit to India.

The actor, who has played one of the six original Avengers in the MCU, was in New Delhi three days ago.

