Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic as 'Beta' completes 30 years: 'Our film was the biggest blockbuster of 1992'

Actor Anil Kapoor on Sunday marked 30 years of his hit "Beta" and recalled how the 1992 film was the "biggest blockbuster" of the year.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the drama also starred Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Aruna Irani, Anupam Kher and Laxmikant Berde.

Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the film's poster, along with pictures from an award ceremony.

"It was a great feeling for us as actors when our film was the biggest blockbuster of the year 1992 and received so much love and all the accolades! Celebrating 30 years of 'Beta,'" the 65-year-old actor wrote.

Dixit-Nene commented, "Absolutely agree with you".

The film's soundtrack, composed by Anand-Milind, featured chartbusters like "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga" and "Koyal Si Teri Boli".

"Beta" was Kumar's second collaboration with Dixit-Nene after their 1990 hit "Dil". The actor-director also worked in the 1995 drama "Raja" and the 2019 comedy "Total Dhamaal".

Kapoor and Dixit-Nene were already a hit onscreen pair courtesy films like "Parinda", "Tezaab" and "Ram Lakhan", when they delivered blockbuster "Beta". The duo last appeared together in "Total Dhamaal".

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 02:48 PM IST