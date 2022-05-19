Anek: Makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer attach special message with National Anthem in theatres - watch video

Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ is one of the most awaited films which is all set to be released on 27th May. This Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer has been making headlines at every drop of its beat. Be it for its impeccable dialogues such as ‘Jeetega Kaun?... Hindustan’ or a nail-biter trailer, the film has opened up discussions and debates all through the nation.

Recently, the makers of 'Anek' broadcasted a special note at the start of the National Anthem and a powerful message post that for the audience. The message read “Kind Attention, East Indians Only. Please Stand Up For The National Anthem”. Similarly, many cinema goers were surprised to see the national anthem starting with - 'Kind Attention North Indians only', and 'Kind Attentions South Indian only'.

In the video, Ayushmann, who is playing an undercover officer in the film says, “Dekha Apne Sirf North Indian Nahi, South Indian Nahi, East Indian Nahi, West Indian Nahi, Subko Belong Karta Hai National Anthem. Jis Tarah National Anthem Hum Sabhi Ka Hai, Vaise Hi India Bhi Hum Sabhi Ka Hai. Toh Fir Kyu Jiye Hum Anek Hokar, Jab Jee Sakte Hai Hum Ek Ho Kar.. Jeetega Kaun.. Hindustan”.

As soon as this experiment played on the screen, while initially confused, eventually the audience stood up in solidarity, as they took pride in being an Indian. Everyone who came out of this experience resonated with the thought of this video. Patrons came out applauding the message and talked about the ripples of emotions they felt through watching this experiment.

Talking about the film, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha says, “I am really happy about how 'Anek' has been able to spark conversations among people. I have always been a firm believer that cinema holds the power to bring about a change and that is reflected in the movies I make too. This social experiment was also an attempt made in this direction. It makes me immensely proud to know that the audiences have taken to this thought in a strong way."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, 'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release only in Cinemas, 27th May 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 05:55 PM IST