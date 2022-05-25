'Anek' actress Andrea Kevichusa recalls being asked 'When are you going back to your country?'

Supermodel Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland is the latest sensation from the North East, who is all set to play the lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'.

Andrea is the typical small-town girl making the leap into Bollywood. The actress had commenced her journey to be the next big thing when she was scouted at the age of 15. And since then, the talented Andrea has never looked back.

Andrea, is playing the role of a boxer named AIDO in 'Anek'.

Andrea, who is proud of her Naga roots believes that her uniqueness has set her apart from other models. Her extraordinary yet sharp lineaments have helped her garner attention from major global brands and are one of the reasons why she enjoyed a successful modelling career.

In an interview with DNA, Andrea recalled the time she dealt with racism in her own country. She said, "I was probably about 16 years of age and I remember telling the makeup artist that I have a flight to Nagaland and I am dying to go back home because I miss being with my parents. And she was like, 'Oh is it? When are you going back to your country?' I was really taken aback because she didn’t really know that Nagaland is a part of India."

Talking about her experience of working with Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha, Andrea had earlier said in a statement, "When it finally dawned on me that I would be working with creatives that are such big names in the industry, I think I just scared myself into thinking I wouldn't be able to deliver as well as they had expected me to. But Ayushmann and Anubhav Sir created such a comfortable environment for me on set that I felt no added pressure to over-perform or do anything that was beyond my capabilities being a newcomer in this field."

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, 'Anek' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film is all set to release on May 27.

