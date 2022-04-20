Ananya Panday shares her 'happy place' from 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' sets, asks fans what inspires them

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday always spreads rays of positivity with her fans through her social media posts. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress recently shared a post about her happy place.

Ananya took to her Instagram story and asked her fans to 'share your positivity of the day'.

She wrote on the post, "MY HAPPY PLACE❤️ BEING IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA🎥" "TELL US WHAT INSPIRES AND MOTIVATES U! #SOPOSITIVEDSR"

Two years ago, Ananya launched a special initiative, 'So Positive', against social media bullying on the occasion of World Social Media Day. The initiative aims at spreading awareness about social media bullying and spreading positivity around.

On the work front, the actress has kickstarted shooting for her next by Excel Entertainment, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya is also the youngest to bag a Pan-India film 'Liger', opposite south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:49 PM IST