Ananya Panday is not an ‘actor’ anymore, check out her new profession on Instagram

Budding star and happening star kid Ananya Panday started her career only a couple of years back. Despite bagging top films and establishing herself as a fine actress, she no longer identifies herself as one, at least on Instagram.

As per reports, Ananya, who boasts 21.8 million followers, has changed her profession from actor to private investigator on Instagram.

Ananya was launched by Karan Johar in 2019 opposite Tiger Shroff in "Student Of The Year 2".

Since then, actor Chunky Pandey's daughter has been on a dream run. Ananya has already featured in films like "Pati Patni Aur Woh" co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, the digitally-released "Khaali Peeli" opposite Ishaan Khatter, and her latest multi-starrer "Gehraiyaan" with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has started shooting for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

For the unversed, "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay. The movie is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti. The new age drama by Excel Entertainment is scheduled to release in 2023.

Ananya will also be seen in "Liger" which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, along with former world champion boxer Mike Tyson.

Ananya and Vijay were recently spotted chatting at film producer Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash in Mumbai. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:59 AM IST