Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter break up after dating for 3 years: Report

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have reportedly called it quits after being in a relationship for nearly three years.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ishaan and Ananya bonded well on the sets of their film 'Khaali Peeli' and that's where they started dating each other.

However, they have now decided to end their relationship mutually and things have reportedly ended on a positive note.

A source close to the actors informed the news publication that the two might even do a film together if an offer comes their way and are handling the breakup with maturity. It’s all fine for them on the friendship front.

The report further stated that Ishaan and Ananya realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence they decided to part ways.

It may be mentioned that in February, at Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash, they were spotted together. Several photos and videos from the bash had also gone viral on social media platforms.

In March, Ananya had opened up about her relationship status. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 'Gehraiyaan' actress was asked if she single. Responding to the question, she said that she is 'happy'.

Ananya went on to share that Ishaan is her favourite co-star and she would like to work with him again.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen in films like 'Liger' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'. On the other hand, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' and 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

