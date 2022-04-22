Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol share their pregnancy woes, losing a baby in surrogacy, and more

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol, who became parents to a baby boy named Veer in 2020, recently opened up about their pregnancy woes.

Rao tied the knot with Anmol in 2016. For four years, the couple struggled to conceive, and opted for several methods during this period.

On their YouTube channel, Couple of Things, Amrita and Anmol said that they tried everything from IUI, IVF, homeopathy, and Ayurveda but none worked.

Amrita revealed that they initially opted for IUI which didn't bear any result, followed by surrogacy.

Anmol recalled how the doctor told them that the surrogate mother was expecting and they could hear the heartbeat. However, a couple of days later they were informed that they had lost the baby.

Amrita said, "Aspiring parents, I don't think you need to be so emotional...This is not in our hands."

Later they opted for IVF and it didn't work either. "Every time the nurse used to come to give me those hormonal shots I used to hate it. They were painless but I used to hate it," said Amrita.

They also reached out to an Ayurvedic doctor, whose medicine caused severe rashes on Amrita's skin.

Finally in March 2020, the couple conceived and welcomed their son in November 2020.

Amrita is best known for films like "Ishq Vishk", "Main Hoon Na", and "Vivah". She was last seen in the 2019 political drama "Thackeray".

