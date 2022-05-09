Amol Parashar's life comes full circle as he returns to his alma mater IIT Delhi as a guest

It is a dream for anyone to make the passage from being an audience member to a guest on the stage of the place they begin their journey from. Recently, actor Amol Parashar became one of those few achievers who get the chance to make that dream come true.

The actor studied engineering from IIT Delhi before he made a full-time switch to acting and recently, he was invited to speak at the stage of his alma mater for their annual cultural fest, Rendezvous.

It was an overwhelming achievement for Amol who couldn’t control his feelings as he penned a heartfelt note on social media.

The actor wrote, “Years ago, I was sitting on the other side in the same hall in the same festival. Quite surreal to go back to Rendezvous, to my alma mater IITD, this time as a guest. I love ‘hanging out’ with students, young minds full of wonder and idealism, and chat with them about life, love, work and the world. Wish to do this more often. ❤”

Amol achieved stardom with the web show ‘Tripling’ and he had quite a successful year in 2021. The momentum started in 2020 with the release of ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’, and he continued it with three much-loved projects last year including ‘Feels Like Ishq’ where he was paired opposite Radhika Madan, ‘Sardar Udham’ in which he played the part of Shaheed Bhagat Singh alongside Vicky Kaushal and the demonetization comedy ‘Cash’.

This year too, the actor has an exciting lineup of projects that are yet to be announced officially.

