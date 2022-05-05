Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from 'Dhaakad' on Instagram, deletes it later

e-Paper Get App
Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', which is being produced by Karan Johar.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from 'Dhaakad' on Instagram. However, he soon deleted the post.

Amitabh shared an unusual post on Instagram on Thursday and promptly deleted it too. The veteran actor shared the teaser for a song from Kangana's upcoming film 'Dhaakad'. He also wished the team good luck for it.

Amitabh shared the post on Instagram and wrote, “All good wishes," adding a thumbs up emoji. He also tagged Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and other members of the team. He soon deleted the post.

However, the reason for deleting the post is not known yet.

On the film front, the veteran actor will be next seen in 'Brahmastra', which is being produced by Karan Johar. The fantasy adventure is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and stars newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Besides, it also features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.

The film is set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:42 PM IST