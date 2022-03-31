Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable picture with Rashmika Mandanna from 'Goodbye' sets

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna is currently riding the high horse as she gears up for her big Bollywood debut. She's sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her next film, 'Goodbye'. Rashmika's happiness is pretty evident in the latest pictures.

Taking to his Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of both of them together. In the picture, he seems to be smitten by the 'Pushpa' actress. In the caption, he wrote, "Pushpa .. !!!"

To this, Rashmika wittingly replied in the comments, "Sir hum #jhukeganahi 💪🏻💣😄❤️"

Sharing the same picture, Rashmika too expressed gratitude to the mega star. She wrote in the caption, "Only and only gratitude smiles and love! ❤️🌸 @amitabhbachchan 🔥"

After the success of 'Pushpa', Rashmika's Bollywood debut is highly anticipated and awaited. She currently has 'Mission Majnu' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' is her kitty.

According to several media reports, she has also replaced Parineeti Chopra in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:41 PM IST