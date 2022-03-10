Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Aamir Khan getting emotional after watching 'Jhund': 'He has a habit of getting over-excited'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' opened at the theatres on March 4 with a positive response from fans and film critics. So far, the film has collected Rs 10.20 crore.

The film has been attracting healthy word of mouth and has received appreciation from the masses as well as several celebs.

Superstar Aamir Khan caught the stirring story before the film's release at a special screening that left him emotionally wrought at the sheer brilliance of the film. It's not easy to impress this genius filmmaker's mind, but not only did the film evoke awe and inspiration for the actor, but he also expressed tremendous respect for Team Jhund for bringing together a motivating story.

Recently, Big B reacted to Aamir Khan praising his performance in 'Jhund'.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bachchan said that Aamir always has the habit of getting over-excited. He said that Aamir has always been a 'very good' judge of films. Big B added that he is 'deeply obliged' that he had such kind words to say about the film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir have worked together in 'Thugs Of Hindustan', co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, 'Jhund' is based on the life of renowned Nagpur-based football coach Vijay Barse. Amitabh Bachchan has effortlessly stepped into the shoes of Barse and has delivered yet another brilliant performance.

The film also features 'Sairat' actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Meanwhile, Big B has a number of releases lined up. He will be next seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy among others.

Apart from that, he will be a part of Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', and Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'. Bachchan will also feature in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:23 PM IST