Amitabh Bachchan, 79, pulls off a Tiger Shroff style kick in latest photo

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has left an indelible mark in the action space so much so that even a cinema legend like Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges his impact in that arena.

The legendary superstar took to his social media to attempt a move Tiger Shroff is known for and tried to emulate it. Sharing the images with his fans, Amitabh Bachchan with his signature sense of humour even mentioned, “Seeing Tiger Shroff getting all those ‘like’ numbers through his flexible kick abilities, I thought I would also give it a try, in the hope of getting even a small percentage of ‘likes’.”

Tiger was overwhelmed with the gesture and thanked Big B and expressed his joy on the superstar’s kind words. He wrote, “ Ok..had to take this opportunity and show off a little when the greatest star of our country and the greatest action hero had some generous words for me. On a serious note sir if i still can kick like you even a few years later, it will be a blessing.”

Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of his upcoming actioner 'Heropanti 2', which also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens on April 29.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 01:02 PM IST