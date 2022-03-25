Amid breakup reports, Shraddha Kapoor shares a cryptic Instagram post

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, and her long-time boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, have reportedly called it quits after being in a relationship for seven years.

Hours after the news spread like wildfire on social media, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a selfie captioned as, “Aur sunao???”

Shraddha, who is also Bollywood baddie Shakti Kapoor's daughter, is known to be an extremely private person when it comes to her dating life, but it is well-known in the industry that the two have been good friends fond of each other's company. They have been friends since their childhood and their respective families share a close association.

Rohan's father is a well-known photographer of celebrities, Rakesh Shrestha. His mother, Jean Rodriguez, was an air hostess with Air-India.

According to media reports, Rohan was not a part of Shraddha's birthday celebrations that took place recently in Goa. The two were said to be in an on-and-off relationship for some time.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

In addition, she also has Pankaj Parashar's 'Chaalbaaz in London' and Vishal Furia's 'Nagin' coming up next.

The untitled film, reportedly a romantic-comedy, marks the first collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir, who last featured in the 2018 hit 'Sanju'.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

The film has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year.

With IANS Inputs

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all smiles on the sets of their upcoming film with Luv Ranjan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:33 AM IST