Ameesha Patel Birthday Special: Hottest bikini photos of the 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' actress

Actress Ameesha Patel is all set to turn a year older on Thursday.

Born on June 9, 1975, Ameesha is the granddaughter of lawyer-politician Barrister Rajni Patel, who was the Congress Pradesh Committee President of Mumbai.

Ameesha's first opportunity for acting came in the form of an offer from her father's schoolmate, Rakesh Roshan, to star opposite his son, Hrithik Roshan, in 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' (2000). The offer came immediately after she graduated from high school, but she refused the project as she wanted to continue her education in the US.

The offer was then forwarded to Kareena Kapoor, but she dropped out a few days into the principal photography and Ameesha was given the opportunity once again during a family lunch. She readily agreed to do the project this time, and thus, marked her Bollywood debut with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', which has now achieved the status of a cult classic.

The film was a smashing success and established Ameesha as a rising star, earning her awards for Best Debut at a number of award ceremonies.

In her second film, the Telugu language drama 'Badri', she starred opposite Pawan Kalyan. The film was a major success, grossing more than Rs 120 million in India.

She then starred in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was again a massive success. However, this fame and success was shortlived, and the films that followed could not make a mark at the box office.

She went on to feature in 'Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage', 'Kranti', 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai', 'Humraaz', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', among other films, however, her role did not particularly grab eyeballs in these films.

She was last seen in 'Bhaiaji Superhit' and is currently shooting for 'Gadar 2: The Katha Continues'.

Ameesha enjoys a massive fan-following on Instagram and her account boasts of 4.3 million followers. She keeps her fans updated about her work, whereabouts, vacations, and everything else through her social media handle.

As the actress turns 47, here's a look at some of her hottest pictures in bikinis from her vacations: