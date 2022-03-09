All is well between Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma; actor to promote 'Bachchhan Paandey' on comedian's show

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has buried the hatchet with comedian Kapil Sharma as she arrived to promote his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey' on his show.

Last month, reports of a rift between Kapil and Akshay stirred up the headlines.

For the unversed, several reports had stated Akshay was upset with Kapil and his team over the leakage of one of his fun moments from an episode on the show. The portion featured the comedian indirectly mocking Akshay's interview with PM Narendra Modi. While it was agreed upon to not air the scene on TV, the footage of the moment was leaked on social media.

On Wednesday, several photos of the actor arriving on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' surfaced online. Akshay's co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and director Farhad Samji also joined the actor.

Earlier, Kapil had also taken to his Twitter account and reacted to the reports that suggested Akshay has refused to come on his show to promote 'Bachchan Pandey'. In a tweet, he mentioned that Akshay is his 'big bro' and he is meeting him very soon.

"Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me..thank you," Kapil had tweeted.

Meanwhile, 'Bachchhan Paandey' also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s film is all set to release in cinemas on March 18, 2022, on the occasion of Holi.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 02:39 PM IST