Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit took 3000 hours to design, reveals Manish Malhotra - check out the details

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony looked nothing short of a fairy tale, one of the primary reasons being the couple's beautiful colour-coordinated outfits.

Alia looked dreamy in a fuchsia pink lehenga, with minimal makeup and a heavy kundan jewellery set. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is the man behind the outfit, has now revealed that the it took as much as 3000 hours of handwork to put together Alia's ensemble.

Delving into the details of the outfit, Manish wrote in an Instagram post that the lehenga was designed with a rather sustainable approach. "A treasure of traceability and trust. The very beautiful @aliaabhatt chose to personalize her Mehendi ensemble with a sustainable approach, where approximately 180 textiles patches come together to mark her momentous occasion, the most special one indeed. The custom touches reminisce about her journey and depict symbolic elements of her memories," he wrote.

He explained, "Inscribed through Kashmiri and Chikankari threads, the passionate 3000-hour intricate handwork of #Mijwan women features a fuchsia pink Lehenga and a blouse embellished in real gold and silver nakshi and kora flowers, and vintage gold metal sequins from kutchh. The patches are woven together using a couture technique of cross-stitches with three tar and six tar anchors."

"Edged in real gold zari and appliques, this handwoven silk ensemble also carries Banarasi brocades, jacquard, bandhani, Kachha Resham knots, and some scraps from brides' earlier outfits and detailing from #ManishMalhotraArchives. Every love story is unique," he added.

The 'Raazi' actress shared a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Saturday, leaving her fans spellbound. She also lauded the Kapoors for a surprise performance during the ceremony and showered her love on husband Ranbir.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi ceremony on April 14 at the former's Vastu residence. The wedding was an intimate affair with only the couple's close friends and family members and was held in the balcony of the actor's house.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:57 PM IST