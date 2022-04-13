Alia Bhatt Weds Ranbir Kapoor: Soni Razdan and Shaheen spotted amid pre-wedding festivities - see pics

Bride-to-be Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were spotted today after Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony.

They looked gorgeous in traditional outfits as they got papped inside their car.

Shaheen opted for a bright coloured outfit for the mehendi ceremony. Both Soni and Shaheen were all smiles as they got snapped by the shutterbugs.

Check out their photos here:

As the wedding festivities began on Wednesday, a number of B-town celebs swarmed to Ranbir's Bandra residence to attend Alia's Mehendi ceremony. Among them were Ranbir's cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor and their close friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sabyasachi wedding outfits also arrived at Vastu denoting that Alia would don a Sabyasachi creation of pink lehenga on her special day. Reportedly, she will also have a customised veil from the house of Manish Malhotra.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's reception in the same year.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:53 PM IST