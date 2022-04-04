Alia Bhatt to shoot for her Hollywood debut film in May after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: Report

Actress Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor this month. If reports are to be believed, the couple will get married in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai.

According to a report in India Today, Alia will commence shooting for her Hollywood film in May, after tying the knot with Ranbir. The actress will be flying to the USA for her film's shoot.

For those unversed, it was announced in March that Alia will be making her international debut with Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot.

Over the years, Alia has established herself as one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood. She is currently enjoying the success of her latest films 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and with over four films in the pipeline, Alia is a busy bee.

On the work front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

The actress, who will be completing a decade in the Hindi film industry, will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 06:16 PM IST