Alia Bhatt to make her international debut opposite Gal Gadot, in Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s “Heart of Stone,” as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot.

The film marks Alia’s global debut after dominating the Bollywood scene as one of India’s biggest stars that includes her winning four Filmfare Awards.

The actress is all set to complete a decade in Hindi cinema in 2022. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and was later seen in a string of hits such as 'Highway', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi', and 'Raazi' to name a few.

Bhatt’s most recent film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali secured the third biggest opening last weekend and the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

Her 2019 film 'Gully Boy', directed by Zoya Akhtar, premiered at that year’s Berlin Film Festival and has become an international hit, grossing over $25M worldwide to date. The film is available to stream now on Amazon Prime and it was India’s official submission for Best Foreign Language Film for the 2020 Oscars.

Recognizing her international appeal (including over 60M followers on Instagram), the Academy inducted her into its 2020 class.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The motion poster was launched in December 2021 and it left fans excited for the film.

She also has SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 08:38 AM IST