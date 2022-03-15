Alia Bhatt talks about her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot: 'Don't want to do it to tick it off the box'

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most celebrated actresses of Bollywood. With over five films in the pipeline, Alia is a busy bee. Earlier this month, it was announced that Alia will be making her international debut with Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot.

Alia, who is celebrating her 29th birthday on Tuesday, recently opened up about her global debut film for the first time.

In an interview with News18, Alia said that currently her decision to accept a film is based on whether she will enjoy working on it and clarified that she did not accept 'Heart of Stone' just to mark her debut in Hollywood.

The actress stated that she just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. Alia added that she wants to look at opportunities that should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, and something that is new and relevant.

Alia further said that her current state of mind isn’t about being at the top but working in films that she enjoys. She said the 'rat race' is something that isn’t satisfying and sometimes it gets addictive and negative, adding that she doesn't want to be in that game.

Meanwhile, Alia is all set to complete a decade in Hindi cinema in 2022. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and was later seen in a string of hits such as 'Highway', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Gully Boy', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Raazi' to name a few.

Meanwhile, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. She also has SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:57 PM IST