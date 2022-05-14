Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on their one month wedding anniversary

Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated a month of their wedding on Saturday. The two had tied the knot on April 14, 2022 at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance.

To mark their one month anniversary, Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures with Ranbir from their wedding after party and reception.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple was dressed in white and gold shimmery attire from ace fashion designer Sabyasachi's collection.

Alia shared her official wedding pictures with on her Instagram handle.

She wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:05 PM IST