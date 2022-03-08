Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor calls her 'an alien' for THIS reason and dad Mahesh Bhatt agrees

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently revealed her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt think she is an 'alien', ET (Extra-Terrestrial).

During a recent interview, Alia stated that her dad and Ranbir bond over the opinion that she seems like an alien. Furthermore, the actress revealed that Ranbir also teases the courtesy of her childhood photos.

Sharing her reaction to them, Alia said she finds it cute and just blushes.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite a few years now. They share a close bond with each other’s families as well. The two are reportedly overlooking the construction of their new house before they tie the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, they will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film, 'Brahmastra'. It is now slated to release in theatres on September 9 this year.

On the other hand, Alia is currently basking in the success of her latest venture 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which marked her first collaboration with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film had a theatrical release on February 25. It also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Ajay Devgn and Seema Pahwa.

Alia will next be seen in films like 'Darlings' and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. She is also all set to make her international debut opposite Gal Gadot in Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:59 PM IST