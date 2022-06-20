Alia Bhatt reacts to husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'hot' and fierce look in 'Shamshera' poster

Ranbir Kapoor's first look from his much-anticipated movie 'Shamshera' was officially released by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Monday.

Fans are loving Ranbir's look in the film and have flooded social media with praises for the actor's first look in the film.

Ranbir's actress-wife Alia Bhatt also shared the poster on her official Instagram account and reacted to his fierce avatar.

"Now that’s a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning," she captioned her post.

In the poster shared by the makers, Ranbir can be seen as a fierce warrior, sporting a long mane and beard.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set in the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British. For those unversed, the poster was leaked online a few days back.

The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It is set to hit the theatres on July 22. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.